GAME REVIEW: Monster Train

If there’s a metaphor about life to be found in roguelike games — with their emphasis on failure, perseverance and never-ending cycles — then I’ve been too busy playing them to find it.

I’ve spelunked, slayed spires and bound Isaacs with the best of them, stopping only for water and the occasional tearful intervention. So when I heard that Monster Train combined run-based deck-building mechanics and tower defence, I knew I was in trouble.

To paraphrase a certain GTA protagonist in mom-friendly language: oh dear, here we go again.

Monster Train is scientifically designed to scratch the pleasure centres in my brain. Each go-round sees you building a deck of monsters and spells to defend your train as you race to restart the fading fires of hell.