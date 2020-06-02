GamersLIVE

Need some tropical island farming sim distraction? Summer in Mara’s got you covered

02 June 2020 - 10:21 By Christine King
'Summer in Mara' will be released on June 16 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.
'Summer in Mara' will be released on June 16 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.
Image: Supplied

Summer in Mara, the gorgeously animated indie farming adventure, is coming soon to a PC or Nintendo Switch near you.

Chibig, the indie developer and publisher behind Summer in Mara, recently announced the release date for their farming adventure on Twitter.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

