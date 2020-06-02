Need some tropical island farming sim distraction? Summer in Mara’s got you covered
02 June 2020 - 10:21
Summer in Mara, the gorgeously animated indie farming adventure, is coming soon to a PC or Nintendo Switch near you.
Chibig, the indie developer and publisher behind Summer in Mara, recently announced the release date for their farming adventure on Twitter.
Summer in Mara will be released on June 16th for Nintendo Switch and Steam! 🏝️— Chibig #SummerMara 🏝 (@chibigstudio) May 29, 2020
Discover the new farming adventure, take care of your own island and explore the ocean that surrounds you.
Wishlist the game here -> https://t.co/99lfD23wfx#gamedev | #indiedev | #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/N9bes8JZhX