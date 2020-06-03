GamersLIVE

New seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone and Mobile delayed due to unrest in US

03 June 2020 - 07:02 By Christine King
The fourth season of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' has been delayed due to protests in the US.
The fourth season of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' has been delayed due to protests in the US.
Image: Supplied

In a move to express solidarity with protest action currently raging across the US, the Call of Duty Twitter account announced that the fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the seventh season of Call of Duty: Mobile will be delayed.

Protests against racial inequality are taking place in several American cities at the moment, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Chauvin has since been charged with murder.

Many of the protests started out peacefully but turned violent due in part to the overly aggressive response from police.

What does this have to do with Call of Duty? Not a whole lot. The new seasons were scheduled to begin this week and this is just how Activision is choosing to show their support for the equality movement - the same way Sony has chosen to delay a PlayStation 5 reveal event that was also meant to take place this week.

There has been no indication yet as to when we can expect the new Call of Duty seasons to start.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

GAME REVIEW: Monster Train

'Monster Train' is scientifically designed to scratch the pleasure centres in my brain. Each go-round sees you building a deck of monsters and spells ...
News
21 hours ago

Take-Two may pursue photorealism for some next-gen titles

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes the difference between current-gen and next-gen console games will be comparable to the upgrade from Red Dead ...
News
4 days ago

TECH REVIEW: Mediabox MBX4K Ranger

In comparison with the future predicted by movies, the actual future of 2020 is much worse than we’d expected. Instead of flying cars and a neon ...
News
5 days ago

BlizzCon is cancelled

For those of you keeping count at home, that’s now BlizzCon, E3, Gamescom, GDC, and, at this rate, probably Xmas and next year too.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X