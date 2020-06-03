GamersLIVE

Valorant is finally out of beta

03 June 2020 - 10:05 By Christine King
'Valorant' is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows.
'Valorant' is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows.
Image: Supplied

Riot’s 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant is now live and ready to play after launching out of beta on Tuesday morning.

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter, sort of like an amalgamation of Overwatch and Counter-Strike. Currently, gameplay is confined to one mode that revolves around two teams of five, trying to win 13 of 24 match rounds by either detonating (Attackers) or defusing (Defenders) an explosive piece of equipment called the Spike. You can also win by murdering everyone on the opposing team (obviously).

Each Valorant Agent has four unique skills, two of which must be purchased to use with in-game currency, earned while playing the rounds. The same goes for weapons and armour.

If any of you had access to the closed beta, you may be unhappy to know that none of your progress or cosmetic purchases will carry over into the real game. Riot will be refunding the value (plus 20%) of any cosmetic purchases you made, with in-game currency, so you can potentially buy them all back and never question your purchasing decisions ever again.

For the full patch notes of what to expect from the release version of Valorant, you can check out Riot’s blog post here.

Valorant is free to play, currently only on PC, but you will require a Riot account and the Riot launcher to get into it. The install also comes with Riot Vanguard, Valorant’s dedicated anti-cheat software.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

GAME REVIEW: Monster Train

'Monster Train' is scientifically designed to scratch the pleasure centres in my brain. Each go-round sees you building a deck of monsters and spells ...
News
1 day ago

Outriders is looking familiar in a good way - check out this gameplay demo

This is the first in a planned series of monthly Outriders gameplay demos. This one features the First City map area and focuses on the Pyromancer ...
News
4 days ago

Need some tropical island farming sim distraction? Summer in Mara’s got you covered

'Summer in Mara', the gorgeously animated indie farming adventure, is coming soon to a PC or Nintendo Switch near you.
News
1 day ago

Latest State of Play reveals new The Last of Us Part II gameplay

There’s about eight minutes of never-before-seen 'The Last of Us Part II' gameplay in Sony’s latest 'State of Play' episode.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X