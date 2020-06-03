Valorant is finally out of beta

Riot’s 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant is now live and ready to play after launching out of beta on Tuesday morning.

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter, sort of like an amalgamation of Overwatch and Counter-Strike. Currently, gameplay is confined to one mode that revolves around two teams of five, trying to win 13 of 24 match rounds by either detonating (Attackers) or defusing (Defenders) an explosive piece of equipment called the Spike. You can also win by murdering everyone on the opposing team (obviously).

Each Valorant Agent has four unique skills, two of which must be purchased to use with in-game currency, earned while playing the rounds. The same goes for weapons and armour.

If any of you had access to the closed beta, you may be unhappy to know that none of your progress or cosmetic purchases will carry over into the real game. Riot will be refunding the value (plus 20%) of any cosmetic purchases you made, with in-game currency, so you can potentially buy them all back and never question your purchasing decisions ever again.

For the full patch notes of what to expect from the release version of Valorant, you can check out Riot’s blog post here.

Valorant is free to play, currently only on PC, but you will require a Riot account and the Riot launcher to get into it. The install also comes with Riot Vanguard, Valorant’s dedicated anti-cheat software.