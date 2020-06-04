Cyberpunk 2077 reveal event delayed by two weeks, actual game still on schedule

CD Projekt Red is delaying their Night City Wire livestream event as an expression of solidarity with ongoing protest action in the USA, which is pretty on-brand for a game in the cyberpunk genre.

Originally planned to stream on 11 June, as part of the Summer Games Fest (a virtual replacement for E3 2020), the Cyberpunk 2077 information and reveal session will now take place on June 25, instead.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

Other games companies have recently taken a similar stance, such as Activision delaying Call of Duty updates and Sony delaying its PlayStation 5 reveal event.

It’s only the event that’s delayed, though, not the actual game; Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to release on PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (with free next-gen upgrades when they exist) on September 17 2020.