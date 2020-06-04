GamersLIVE

Sega celebrates 60th anniversary with the tiniest Game Gear you’ve ever seen

04 June 2020 - 09:59 By Christine King
Sega is celebrating its upcoming 60th anniversary in style by launching four new Game Gear Mini consoles.
Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Game Gear so tiny, it fits in the palm of your hand, because nothing says happy anniversary like hand cramps and squinting.

So far, the Game Gear Micro has only been announced for Japan, but it might get a global release, too, like they did with the Sega Genesis Mini. According to the advertising, the Game Gear Micro will come in four colours, with each colour playing a different set of four games, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic and Tails, Shining Force, and Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible.

The Game Gear Micro is being sold on Amazon for the yen equivalent of about R790. If the ridiculously tiny screen is too tiny for you, because you have human eyes, they’re also offering a screen magnifier, at additional cost (presumably) — convenient.

The original Sega Game Gear was first released about 30 years ago and was one of the only legit console-type things I actually had access to as a child, until it broke.

SEEEGAAAAAAAA

