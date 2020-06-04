Sega celebrates 60th anniversary with the tiniest Game Gear you’ve ever seen

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Game Gear so tiny, it fits in the palm of your hand, because nothing says happy anniversary like hand cramps and squinting.

So far, the Game Gear Micro has only been announced for Japan, but it might get a global release, too, like they did with the Sega Genesis Mini. According to the advertising, the Game Gear Micro will come in four colours, with each colour playing a different set of four games, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic and Tails, Shining Force, and Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible.