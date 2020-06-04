GamersLIVE

Sony delays this week’s PS5 preview event because 'more important' things are going on

04 June 2020 - 10:22 By Tarryn van der Byl
The next-gen DualSense controller includes “much of what gamers love about DualShock 4” and the same symmetrical design.
Image: Supplied

Joining CD Projekt Red, Activision, and probably lots of other companies that realise timing matters too, Sony has suspended a livestream PS5 games debut event originally scheduled for Thursday.

First announced on the weekend, the PS5 digital hype show promised to introduce some of the next-gen console’s launch games, featuring “the best in the industry from innovative studios” and maybe also a new Knack sequel. Since then, however, human rights protests in the US have disrupted 2020’s already extravagant series of unprecedented what-nexts.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games,” PlayStation explains on Twitter, “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

No new date has been confirmed for the event, but with the tumultuous state of reality at the moment, that’s perhaps the most responsible decision. I mean, between a global pandemic, murder hornets and locusts, Donald Trump, and now race riots, we’re almost out of options before some guy picks up the conch.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

