Gaming becomes king of entertainment in pandemic lockdown

The company reported growth in titles such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft and the popular colour-matching smartphone game Candy Crush.

Electronic Arts, meanwhile, saw players flock to online sports in hit franchises devoted to soccer, baseball, and American football.

"They're gaming so much they are wearing out their devices," said analyst Ted Pollak of Jon Peddie Research.

A report by Futuresource Consulting called gaming "the shooting star of the entertainment industry", which is expected to grow its share of the sector to 36%by 2023 from 31% last year.

"Following a record-breaking year in 2019, with gaming software generating $143bn of consumer spend, the industry is now poised for further growth, with captive audiences worldwide acting as a catalyst."

NPD analyst Matt Piscatella said sales of the Nintendo Switch gaming console doubled in March compared with a year earlier, with many of those users playing games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the fifth of the franchise which takes people to explore a deserted island.

"Existing gamers have more time to spend because of the lockdown, and schoolchildren are at home," said Futuresource analyst Morris Garrard.

"We were expecting the console segment to see a dampened year as a result of people putting purchases of software and hardware ahead of (new) console releases. But with people stuck at home, you have a massive base of existing content that people are engaging with."

The research firm has boosted its forecast for mobile gaming, now expected to grow 12% worldwide, helped in part by the deployment of fast fifth-generation or 5G wireless networks in some parts of the world.