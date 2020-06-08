Amazon’s Crucible is dropping two game modes to focus on what works

Developed by Relentless Games and published by Amazon Games, team-based hero shooter Crucible only came out last month and it’s already being scaled back as it struggles to secure a player base.

Announced in a recent Developer Update, Crucible will be remaining in pre-season while Relentless puts all of its efforts into one game mode, the moba-like Heart of the Hives, and adding important game features that have been missing since launch. This means that the other two game modes, Alpha Hunters and Harvester Commander, will soon be unavailable to play “for the foreseeable future”.

Aside from adding voice chat, top priorities for the developer include giving players a surrender option, adding a system to deal with AFK team mates, expanding the ping system, and adding a mini-map of some kind.

In Heart of the Hives, two teams of four compete to destroy three Hives and capture their hearts, with players gaining strength by killing members of the enemy team and any environmental monsters they happen upon. It’s the most strategic game mode Crucible has to offer and, also, its most popular.

Crucible is free to play on PC via Steam.