GamersLIVE

Australia fines Sony $2.4m over 'false and misleading' PlayStation refund policy

08 June 2020 - 14:44 By Tarryn van der Byl
The PlayStation Store is a digital media store available to users of Sony's PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game consoles via the PlayStation Network.
The PlayStation Store is a digital media store available to users of Sony's PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game consoles via the PlayStation Network.
Image: Supplied

Is a “faulty” digital copy of a game subject to the same consumer guarantees as a disc copy? Yes, if you’re in Australia.

Digital purchase refund policies can be kind of inconsistent from one vendor to the next. Over the last five years or so, as digital copies of games have increasingly replaced discs, refunds have been issued mostly at the vendor’s discretion, and on its own terms – often promoted as a sort of charitable gesture, and not a basic consumer guarantee.

But whatever the vendor’s refund policy, it can’t contravene a country’s consumer guarantees. And, in the case of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) vs Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe, the local Federal Court decided that PlayStation’s refund policy is a no-no.

According to its media statement, the ACCC sued Sony over “misleading representations to four consumers who believed they had purchased faulty PlayStation games” but were refused refunds because two weeks had passed since the purchase date. But that’s not how things work in Australia.

“Consumer guarantee rights do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded and certainly do not disappear after 14 days or any other arbitrary date claimed by a game store or developer.

“What Sony told these consumers was false and does not reflect the consumer guarantee rights afforded to Australian consumers under the Australian Consumer Law.”

Sony has been ordered to pay a penalty of $2.4m (about $3.5m in Australian dollars, or R40.3m), no internet or TV for a week, and to go to its room and think about what it’s done.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Outriders is looking familiar in a good way - check out this gameplay demo

This is the first in a planned series of monthly Outriders gameplay demos. This one features the First City map area and focuses on the Pyromancer ...
News
1 week ago

Take-Two may pursue photorealism for some next-gen titles

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes the difference between current-gen and next-gen console games will be comparable to the upgrade from Red Dead ...
News
1 week ago

Latest State of Play reveals new The Last of Us Part II gameplay

There’s about eight minutes of never-before-seen 'The Last of Us Part II' gameplay in Sony’s latest 'State of Play' episode.
News
1 week ago

Need some tropical island farming sim distraction? Summer in Mara’s got you covered

'Summer in Mara', the gorgeously animated indie farming adventure, is coming soon to a PC or Nintendo Switch near you.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X