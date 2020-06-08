Go loud or go quiet in this Desperados III interactive trailer
08 June 2020 - 14:54
THQ Nordic is showcasing the freedom of choice you have in Desperados III, with an interactive trailer, so what are you going to do, partner? Make your move.
Desperados III is all about choices - not about how the story will unfold, but how you can master a certain scenario.
Featuring real-time tactics and stealth in the Wild West, Desperados III, is set to release on June 16 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.