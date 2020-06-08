GamersLIVE

Go loud or go quiet in this Desperados III interactive trailer

08 June 2020 - 14:54 By Christine King
Desperados III is a real-time tactics video game developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic.
Desperados III is a real-time tactics video game developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic.
Image: Supplied

THQ Nordic is showcasing the freedom of choice you have in Desperados III, with an interactive trailer, so what are you going to do, partner? Make your move.

Desperados III is all about choices - not about how the story will unfold, but how you can master a certain scenario.

Featuring real-time tactics and stealth in the Wild West, Desperados III, is set to release on June 16 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

BlizzCon is cancelled

For those of you keeping count at home, that’s now BlizzCon, E3, Gamescom, GDC, and, at this rate, probably Xmas and next year too.
News
1 week ago

Skyrim Grandma taking a break from streaming because people are the worst

Due to her popularity, Shirley Curry became the record holder for being the oldest gamer on YouTube.
News
1 week ago

TECH REVIEW: Mediabox MBX4K Ranger

In comparison with the future predicted by movies, the actual future of 2020 is much worse than we’d expected. Instead of flying cars and a neon ...
News
1 week ago

Latest State of Play reveals new The Last of Us Part II gameplay

There’s about eight minutes of never-before-seen 'The Last of Us Part II' gameplay in Sony’s latest 'State of Play' episode.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X