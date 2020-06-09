GamersLIVE

Sony’s 'Future of Gaming' PS5 preview event set to take place this week

09 June 2020 - 16:32 By Tarryn van der Byl
PlayStation Network is a digital media entertainment service provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The much anticipated PS5 is expected later this year.
Image: Supplied

Originally scheduled for last week but delayed due to the tumultuous state of reality, the next-gen games hype show – promising “the best in the industry from innovative studios” – has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Going live on Twitch and YouTube at 10pm local time, this preview is actually a “pre-taped” programme, according to the event update, and limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second. This has eased the show’s production process during a time when many in the industry are working from home.

The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.

Sony also recommends that you “watch while wearing headphones” because “there’s some cool audio work in the show”. You don’t want to miss out on that.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

