Sony’s 'Future of Gaming' PS5 preview event set to take place this week

Originally scheduled for last week but delayed due to the tumultuous state of reality, the next-gen games hype show – promising “the best in the industry from innovative studios” – has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Going live on Twitch and YouTube at 10pm local time, this preview is actually a “pre-taped” programme, according to the event update, and limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second. This has eased the show’s production process during a time when many in the industry are working from home.

The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.

Sony also recommends that you “watch while wearing headphones” because “there’s some cool audio work in the show”. You don’t want to miss out on that.