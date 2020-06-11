GamersLIVE

Dead Space writer has been working on 'something big' for almost two years

11 June 2020 - 13:58 By Christine King
Dead Space is a science fiction horror media franchise created by Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts.
Image: Supplied

Dead Space writer Antony Johnston recently took to Twitter to pimp the upcoming PS5 preview event and tease his latest mystery project.

"As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now. In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday," he tweeted.

You’ll know Johnston’s work if you enjoyed Dead Space (including the graphic novel adaptations), Shadow of Mordor, or Atomic Blonde (based on his graphic novel), but what is this new, apparently big, game? A follow up tweet by Johnston helpfully hinted that you’ll “play a character having a really bad time”. So … that really clears things up.

Will I be playing myself? Because I’ve been doing that a lot lately and it’s getting old.

Whatever this new game is, it’s probably not another Dead Space, since developer Visceral Games doesn’t exist any more, but you never know. Anyway, we’ll all find out at 22:00 Thursday (June 11) when we bear witness to the “future of gaming”.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

