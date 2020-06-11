Magic: The Gathering bans racist cards, removes them from online database

So far, seven Magic: The Gathering cards, some dating back to 1994, have been banned for being racist or culturally offensive either for the image, or the contents of the associated text, or both.

Wizards of the Coast announced the bans in a recent news article.

“The events of the past weeks and the ongoing conversation about how we can better support people of color have caused us to examine ourselves, our actions, and our inactions. We appreciate everyone helping us to recognize when we fall short. We should have been better, we can be better, and we will be better.”

One of the banned cards, Invoke Prejudice (I mean…), featured the image of a hooded figure and the ability to counter an opponent’s spell if it doesn’t match the colour of one of your own creatures. It also happened to randomly acquire an online multiverse ID code ending in 1488; a hate symbol used by white supremacists. So random, you guys.

Here’s the full list of freshly-banned cards you can no longer use in sanctioned tournament play:

Invoke Prejudice

Cleanse

Stone-Throwing Devils

Pradesh Gypsies

Jihad

Imprison

Crusade

The cards will be replaced in the database with a statement explaining that they were removed due to “racist depiction, text, or combination thereof”.