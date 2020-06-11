GamersLIVE

The Last of Us Part II trailer, but in Lego

11 June 2020 - 14:01 By Christine King
Sjoe, the Lego Movie threequel got dark.

Pavel Prokhorov, of Pavesome Films, has a hobby of recreating popular movie scenes and trailers using Lego and, this time, they’ve had a go at the much-anticipated The Last of Us Part II. Somehow, being in Lego really enhances the violence.

The Last of Us Part II is due for release on June 19 2020 for PlayStation 4 and we got to review it, so be on the lookout for that any day now.

Directors: Neil Druckmann, Anthony Newman, Kurt Margenau.

