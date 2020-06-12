The PS5 has been revealed and it’s only fair that we make fun of it

The PS5 reveal finally happened and the “bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation” console has already been likened to many things, including a router, an aircraft carrier, and an ice cream sandwich, but at least it’s not a fridge, right? Right?

After just over a minute of very futuristic balls, the PS5 was revealed in all its popped-collar glory. Not just the regular one with the tacked-on disc drive, but also the Digital Edition that is clearly the console Sony wanted to make before they had to add a disc drive.