The PS5 has been revealed and it’s only fair that we make fun of it
The PS5 reveal finally happened and the “bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation” console has already been likened to many things, including a router, an aircraft carrier, and an ice cream sandwich, but at least it’s not a fridge, right? Right?
After just over a minute of very futuristic balls, the PS5 was revealed in all its popped-collar glory. Not just the regular one with the tacked-on disc drive, but also the Digital Edition that is clearly the console Sony wanted to make before they had to add a disc drive.
Has any product design ever screamed "ugh we have to make one with a disc drive" as loudly as the PS5 https://t.co/xgQQFvFdnF pic.twitter.com/gI24e744jL— nilay patel (@reckless) June 11, 2020
Bespoke accessories include the DualSense Charging Station, HD camera, Pulse 3D wireless headset, and yet another media remote for people too fancy to use the controller.
At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.
Those edges look like something a cat would really like to rub its face on, so maybe be aware of that when you’re installing this in the home you can no longer afford because you bought a PS5.