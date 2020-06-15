Game review: The Last of Us II

“Skyler’s dead!”

S**t. I didn’t expect them to find her body so quickly.

There’s anguish in his voice, and in the voices of the others close enough to hear him and rush back. I kill them too, one at a time, sliding between the crumbling concrete debris to my next victim.

Derek.

Claire.

Alex.

They are props, maybe, temporary diversions from the narrative drama in service of its “action” genre obligations – but in this game, those NPCs have names.

In The Last of Us Part II, it’s personal.

Before I stabbed her in the throat, Skyler begged for mercy. She whimpered as she bled out in the rain, gore streaking over the wet grass. And if Ellie is indifferent, I’m not.

It’s not that she doesn’t have her reasons, because… she has her reasons. I can empathise with those. But never has the space between necessity and murder been so ambiguous, or the violence so uncomfortably real. Visceral. Intimate, even.

Naughty Dog has described the game as a “story about hate”, but the consequences of that are so much worse, so much more vicious than I’d expected. And with such extravagant diversity, as absurd as it feels to write, I was actually impressed by the number of different throat stabbing animations, for example, that must’ve been recycled but I didn’t ever realise it. Each time, to me, was like my throat stabbing debut on Washington’s Most Wanted. I mean, that’s a lot of developer work.

But I finished the game on Tuesday and I’m still kind of queasy thinking about it.