PAX gaming convention is going digital and free in September

20 June 2020 - 09:33 By Christine King
PAX Online is a digital event that will replace PAX West and PAX Australia this year.
Image: Supplied

With the physical events cancelled, due to the risk of spreading Covid-19, PAX West and PAX Australia have been merged into one, free, online experience, taking place over nine days in September.

PAX Online will take place from September 12 to 20 2020 and will be completely free; no special badges or fancy plane flights required. Over that time, you’ll be able to absorb a whole bunch of non-stop streaming content, including panels, concerts, competitions, and esports tournaments. There will also be some game demos to download and play, as well as online merch shopping, all in an effort to mimic the convention experience as best they can.

Speaking of mimicking a popular physical experience in the digital realm, you might have heard by now that rAge is also moving online this year, and you can even help us figure out the best way to do it by filling in a survey. Also, you might win things for filling in said survey, which is always rad. Who doesn’t like winning things?

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

