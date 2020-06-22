Gaming laptop review: Asus ROG Strix Scar III G732

I think I actually for reals gasped when I opened up this box. The Asus ROG Strix Scar III G732 is a lot, and not just the spelling - or the price.

At first impression, everything about this machine is a Certified What-If-I-Won-The-Lottery-Class Megabux Absolute Unit™, from its slippy, off-black, matte I-dunno-even-what-but-could-be-some-kind-of-plastic-or-not finish to its asymmetric contour geometry and embossed branding, super-skinny screen bezel, and unicorn sparkle dream RGB.

This is a laptop that could totally be a Vogue cover star, if Vogue featured computers as cover stars. And, I mean, it’s 2020, so I think maybe it’s time.

For the moment, though, the G732 is – if we’re keeping with the haute couture metaphor, and we are – this season’s New! Improved! Now with more mega-things! ROG Strix Scar III, an elegant contemporary classic revamped for winter. Or summer, if you’re above the equator.

Super-powered by an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU with 8GB dedicated video RAM plus up to 16GB shared system RAM and a 300Hz IPS (!) screen, the G732 can push frames at a dizzying rate – I clocked over 400 frames per second in one game, with every graphics option dialled to max.