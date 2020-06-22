The Ninjala launch trailer is a lot

West Side Story, bubblegum, and child ninjas, because why not – Ninjala!

Ninjala is a free to play “Ninja-Gum Action” game featuring eight-player battle royale and 4v4 team battles. Create your own brightly-coloured, bubble-pop avatar and fight it out with “distinctive ‘Ninja-Gum’ weapons and ninjutsu techniques”.

Different varieties of Ninja-Gum, developed by the World Ninja Association, apparently gives those that possess ninja DNA the ability to wield magical weapons, such as the Ippon Katana, SK8 Hammer, and Ninja Yo-Yo. Bubblegum can be used to perform ranged attacks and dash through the air for maximum manoeuvrability. Also, any adult who eats the Ninja-Gum turns into a child for ... reasons.