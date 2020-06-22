GamersLIVE

Valorant will soon let you surrender when all hope is lost

22 June 2020 - 15:49 By Christine King
Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows.
Image: Supplied

Never give up. Never surrender. Except when you’re 10 points down and half your team has gone AFK; maybe surrender then. And, if you’re playing Valorant, you’ll soon be able to.

Mentioned in a recent Ask Valorant blog post, the option to surrender is coming in patch 1.02; which will potentially be out some time this week. There will be more details about how surrendering will actually work when the patch notes are released, so, for now, we don’t know how surrendering will affect things like your rank progress, but we have to assume it will.

The ability to surrender will come in handy for those games where you just want to get it over with, so you can move on to the next match without having to watch whatever remains of your team get steamrolled for the best part of 30 minutes. Yes, in general, you should persevere and try your best, but life is too short to sit through a game you can’t win because three out of five team mates had to “go do a thing” five minutes in.

Valorant was released from beta earlier this month and is free to play on PC. It may come to console in the future, but there has been no official word on when that might happen.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

