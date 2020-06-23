Game Review: Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

The real work and impressive stuff that went into this game is what happened in the background – old video footage didn’t exist, soundtracks were lost, and a lot of the original stuff just wasn’t around anymore. There’s even a video online of one of the developers digging around in archives and pulling out old storage mediums with cryptic C&C references. So the developers looked to the community to help them, making this project very much a collaborative effort.

That all said, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is more than just a graphical overhaul. This is first very evident as you install the game. Back in the day, when you slotted the disk or CD into your PC and installed the game you were presented with the/an EVA (Electronic Video Agent), a fun interface that kept you occupied while the game installed in the background. These days that long process is much shorter so they’ve re-imagined the EVA as something that “upgrades” your game’s graphics and sound. Bravo to the developers for this small but significant touch, preparing players on what to expect.

But wait, it’s not just Command & Conquer, but also Red Alert with its Iron Curtain and Chronosphere – which kind of made up for the fact that in Red Alert, you were just harvesting ore and gems instead of the alien Tiberium. The C&C universe has always had a different and fun take on things and was never meant to be a serious historical recreation.

Besides all the upgrades and extra video clips and music, you also get the console missions, the DLC, and everything that originally existed in, on, and around those two games. Plus a map editor, mod support, and so on. For free!

Critically, there’s nothing not to love here. The techno rock music will still have you humming in the shower, the campy live-action video between each mission is still very entertaining, and the whole package is presented and polished to perfection, with interface updates and new comprehensive multiplayer options.