Laptop Review: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

You’re not supposed to have a favourite kid. That’s what I’ve been told by my mom, anyway, because I don’t actually have kids. Not, like, bio-kids, anyway. I’ve got three cats and two dogs, though – and I dunno if the rules are the same with pets, but just between us, I definitely choose favourites between them, depending on which one did (or, more importantly, didn’t) eat my socks or vomit on my Xbox this morning. There’s a lot of fluctuation, and I can’t pretend that in-the-moment cuteness isn’t also an important factor. I’m a sucker for bleps and bellies.

Uh. What was I talking about?

This week, I’ve had two new Asus ROG gaming laptops in the work-from-home office for review – the Strix Scar III G732 and the Zephyrus G14. I’m not going to choose a favourite – not immediately, I mean, but this is a review sooooo – because that’s wrong, but also because despite some ostensible similarities, these are two different machines. Kind of.

The G732 is almost absurd, even obscene in its extravagance – it’s big and techno-glam and if it had a name, it would be, like, Chad or Brock or Kyle. In comparison, the G14 is subtle and mostly much more minimalist in design, like a Zero or Nova or something made-up and unpronounceable that starts with an X. “Mostly”, because the G14’s mesh lid does feature some sort of animated LED matrix marquee that scrolls custom graphics and text. It’s gaudy and extra, maybe, but I love it because I’m nerdcore like that.

With a 14-inch display, the G14 is also much smaller than the G732 (and the 2019 Zephyrus S), slotting instead into the ultra-portable category of gaming laptops – although at that size, its 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution feels unnecessary unless you’re hooking up an external monitor or TV, which kind of cancels out the “ultra-portable” thing. Other models in the series are limited to a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, but support a refresh rate up to 120Hz over this model’s 60Hz, which I think some (most?) users would prefer. It’s not like the Nvidia RTX 2060 isn’t up to the job – because despite the G14’s more modest proportions and tech specs, this laptop is no fake wannabe.