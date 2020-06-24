Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

Microsoft says it is throwing in the towel on its livestream gaming platform and teaming up with Facebook to better compete with rivals like Amazon-owned Twitch.

Microsoft Mixer will be shuttered on July 22, the tech giant said in a statement on Monday.

"It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we've decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform," said the Mixer team.

The gamers will be encouraged to transition to Facebook Gaming, which has some

700 million people who play or watch games every month.

"We will work to transition the Mixer community over the next few weeks. Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, the gaming division of Microsoft.