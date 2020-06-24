The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remastered gameplay is looking gnarly

There’s not a lot of it, but it does get you in the mood for some Stalefish Sex Change Madonnas, if you know what I mean.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 will feature an updated roster of professional skaters that will be joining the aged originals, including Lizzie Armanto, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Riley Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura, and Shane O’Neill.

The remastered collection of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 will be hitting the streets on 4 September 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Opt for the digital pre-order if you want early access to the Warehouse Demo.