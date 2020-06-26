Global Esports Federation partners with Dentsu

Japanese-based advertising company Dentsu is partnering with the Global Esports Federation to promote "global health" in the industry.

The partnership announced on Tuesday will lead to the creation of esports events and marketing programmes.

"We are certain this strategic partnership will strengthen the future prospects of the GEF, expanding the vital work the team has already established. We look to Dentsu for their expertise to bring together the best of esports and sport, further fulfilling our mission to elevate esports and the world's esports ecosystem," Chris Chan, president of Global Esports Federation, said in a release.

Dentsu plans to partner in the initiative with the Japan esports union as well as game publishers, commercial partners, and international organisations to "elevate the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige for esports".

Among the partners already secured are the World Taekwondo and International Tennis federations.