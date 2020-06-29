Sea of Thieves is starting limited testing of custom servers

Announced in a recent developer post by executive producer Joe Neate, Sea of Thieves will soon allow “selected creators and community groups” to begin Alpha testing a Custom Servers feature, me hearties.

“We will be working with these creators and community groups to test Custom Servers in a live environment, to gather feedback and prioritise future development priorities in this area. At the same time as giving us valuable feedback and data, it’ll make it easier for these groups to run community events like the ones we’ve seen already.”

As part of the Alpha testing, selected partners will be able to create a Custom Adventure Server, customise the number and type of ships available, and generate an access password. The custom servers are meant to be used for community events, and not PvE, so you won’t be able to earn gold or reputation on them.

They’re starting with a very limited test audience, because custom servers cost money to run and the initial offering will be very “bare-bones”. Neate also notes that, when the feature eventually becomes available to everyone, it will probably be as an optional purchase from the Pirate Emporium.