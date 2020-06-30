GamersLIVE

Call of Duty: Warzone gets limited-time, 200-player Quads today

30 June 2020 - 17:20 By Christine King
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on March 10, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on March 10, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.
Image: Supplied

By the time you’re reading this, a 36GB+ update should have arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that, amongst other things, adds limited-time, 200-player Battle Royale Quads to Warzone.

Season Four Reloaded is bringing 200-player Battle Royale Quads matches to Verdansk, upping the player pool by 50 for maximum chaos, but that’s not all. Warzone players will also see the addition of new Supply Run Contracts that, once activated, will have you racing to the Buy Station for some sweet discounts. Then, there’s a new, re-usable, no-glint Spotter Scope up for grabs for all you long-distance legends, and, finally, a Juggernaut Royale mode.

In Juggernaut Royale, there’s a chance to find a Juggernaut Suit in an air-dropped care package. Become the Juggernaut and wreak mini-gun havoc on all those that would stand in your way. Once a Juggernaut is sent to the Gulag, a new Juggernaut Suit will drop somewhere on the map.

The patch also includes new content for Modern Warfare and a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. You can find the full details in Infinity Ward’s patch notes, over here.

Season Four Reloaded should be available from 08:00 SAST on 30 June 2020. If you’re playing the standalone, free version of Call of Duty: Warzone, the download should be around 30GB. Apparently, the game will take up slightly less space, overall, once the download is complete.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Valorant hopes to add six new Agents a year

A recent Dev Diaries video suggests that we’ll be seeing six new Agents and two new maps added to Valorant per year.
News
1 hour ago

It may be worth it to hold out for PS5

Last week the much-anticipated launch of the new PS5 gaming console unveiled what many consider to not only be a greatly improved piece of hardware, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Game Review: Desperados III

Desperados III functions as a prequel to the original series so it’s perfect for those who missed out (or weren’t born yet) when the first game was ...
News
1 week ago

Valorant will soon let you surrender when all hope is lost

Never give up. Never surrender. Except when you’re 10 points down and half your team has gone AFK; maybe surrender then. And, if you’re playing ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X