Twitch bans Dr Disrespect (again)
This time, though, nobody knows why. Or somebody knows why, but they’re not telling. Whatever the reason, it’s obviously worse than livestreaming from a public toilet at E3, so it’s got to be bad.
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s Twitch account was scrubbed on Friday, just three months into his exclusive two-year contract with the streaming service. Complicating things even more, it’s assumed he’s been banned, because neither Beahm nor Twitch has actually confirmed it – although multiple sources including esports consultant Rod Breslau and Kotaku have, and Twitch is refunding Beahm’s subscribers so you do the maths. Breslau has also since claimed to have been told the reason, but won’t disclose it “due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject”.
In the meantime, Beahm doesn’t know (or isn’t telling).
Champions Club,— Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020
Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.
-Dr Disrespect
And for now, Twitch is going with generic and ambiguous:
“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”
This isn’t Beahm’s first controversy. Besides Toiletgate 2019, he’s been accused of racism and more recently, endorsing stupid coronavirus conspiracy theories.