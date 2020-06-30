Twitch bans Dr Disrespect (again)

This time, though, nobody knows why. Or somebody knows why, but they’re not telling. Whatever the reason, it’s obviously worse than livestreaming from a public toilet at E3, so it’s got to be bad.

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s Twitch account was scrubbed on Friday, just three months into his exclusive two-year contract with the streaming service. Complicating things even more, it’s assumed he’s been banned, because neither Beahm nor Twitch has actually confirmed it – although multiple sources including esports consultant Rod Breslau and Kotaku have, and Twitch is refunding Beahm’s subscribers so you do the maths. Breslau has also since claimed to have been told the reason, but won’t disclose it “due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject”.

In the meantime, Beahm doesn’t know (or isn’t telling).