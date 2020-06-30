Valorant hopes to add six new Agents a year

Generally, Episodes are for bigger changes to things like game mechanics and new maps and Acts are for smaller changes and new Agents. That means you should see six new Agents per year, if Riot manages to stick to their schedule, which can be tricky with everyone working from home. They are also open to adjusting their timeline if player feedback suggests new content is happening too slowly or too quickly.

There’s also a new game mode on the horizon, which should be making its debut in Episode 02, which might begin sometime around December (if everything goes according to plan). We don’t know anything about it, but hopefully it will be different from Bomb and it’s shorter cousin Spike Rush; the only game modes currently available in Valorant.

Valorant is free to play on PC.