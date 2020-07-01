Crucible’s not dead, it’s just making a tactical retreat into closed beta

Amazon’s free-to-play, team-based, hero shooter, MOBA mashup Crucible is going into closed beta to focus on game improvements and player feedback. So, if you want to try it out, you’d better act fast.

Having previously announced that Crucible would be remaining in pre-season and dropping its other game modes in order to focus on Heart of Hives, Relentless Studios has posted an update announcing that Crucible is going into closed beta. This doesn’t mean it’s dead, it just needs a little dedicated attention.

Nothing will change about your current access to Crucible, you’ll still be able to launch it from Steam and play whenever you want. The only difference is that there will be scheduled times when the developers will be playing and asking for feedback.

…you’ll keep all the progress and customization items you’ve already earned, and the battle pass, reward tracks, and in-game store will continue to be supported.

If you want to be part of the Crucible beta, be sure to grab it on Steam before the gates close at 18:00 SAST today (1 July 2020). If you miss out, new players will be able to gain access in the future via the Crucible site.