Soulcalibur VI is on the Xbox Game Pass now

After a very subtle tease on Tuesday, from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, Soulcalibur VI is now available on the Xbox Game Pass. That’s the one that lets you play as Geralt from The Witcher, in case you were wondering.

Soulcalibur VI, originally released in October 2018, features a prequel story about warriors searching for the two Soul Swords in the 16th century, uncovering “hidden truths” from the original Soulcalibur, that somehow includes the majority of the characters from previous games, but none of that actually matters, because Soulcalibur is just an excellent fighting game series and that majesty continues with its sixth instalment.

Adding to the glory, this time around you get to lay down some Witcher smack as Geralt of Rivia. They even got Doug Cockle back to do the voice you know and love from the CD Projekt Red game series.

Soulcalibur VI is now available for the Xbox One (not PC) on the Xbox Game Pass. Be on the look out for the Xbox One X Enhanced update when it gets released. If you’re thinking of getting the Xbox Game Pass, and you’re already paying for Gold membership every month, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan (which includes the pass for console and PC and Gold membership) will get you the best value at R149 per month (R15.90 for the first month).