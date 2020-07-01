GamersLIVE

Soulcalibur VI is on the Xbox Game Pass now

01 July 2020 - 15:58 By Christine King
The Soulcalibur series, or commonly known as Soul series, is a weapon-based fighting video game franchise by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
The Soulcalibur series, or commonly known as Soul series, is a weapon-based fighting video game franchise by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

After a very subtle tease on Tuesday, from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, Soulcalibur VI is now available on the Xbox Game Pass. That’s the one that lets you play as Geralt from The Witcher, in case you were wondering.

Soulcalibur VI, originally released in October 2018, features a prequel story about warriors searching for the two Soul Swords in the 16th century, uncovering “hidden truths” from the original Soulcalibur, that somehow includes the majority of the characters from previous games, but none of that actually matters, because Soulcalibur is just an excellent fighting game series and that majesty continues with its sixth instalment.

Adding to the glory, this time around you get to lay down some Witcher smack as Geralt of Rivia. They even got Doug Cockle back to do the voice you know and love from the CD Projekt Red game series.

Soulcalibur VI is now available for the Xbox One (not PC) on the Xbox Game Pass. Be on the look out for the Xbox One X Enhanced update when it gets released. If you’re thinking of getting the Xbox Game Pass, and you’re already paying for Gold membership every month, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan (which includes the pass for console and PC and Gold membership) will get you the best value at R149 per month (R15.90 for the first month).

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect (again)

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s Twitch account was scrubbed on Friday, just three months into his exclusive two-year contract with the streaming service.
News
1 day ago

Valorant hopes to add six new Agents a year

A recent Dev Diaries video suggests that we’ll be seeing six new Agents and two new maps added to Valorant per year.
News
1 day ago

Valorant will soon let you surrender when all hope is lost

Never give up. Never surrender. Except when you’re 10 points down and half your team has gone AFK; maybe surrender then. And, if you’re playing ...
News
1 week ago

Gaming laptop review: Asus ROG Strix Scar III G732

I think I actually for reals gasped when I opened up this box. The Asus ROG Strix Scar III G732 is a lot, and not just the spelling - or the price.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X