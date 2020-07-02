Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform.

“Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision,” Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. “Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch on Friday afternoon for an unspecified reason.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Twitch said in a statement. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”