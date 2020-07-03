GamersLIVE

Evo Online fighting game tournament cancelled over sexual misconduct claims

03 July 2020 - 14:22 By Christine King
Evo CEO and co-founder Joey “Mr Wizard” Cuellar has been accused of repeated inappropriate behaviour with teenage boys.
This year’s Evo tournament event, moved online due the Covid-19 pandemic, was set to start on Saturday , but has been cancelled at the last minute due to sexual assault allegations against Evo CEO and co-founder Joey “Mr Wizard” Cuellar.

Evo announced the cancellation on Twitter on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after veteran competitor Mikey “Crackpr0n” Pham released a blog post accusing Cuellar of repeated inappropriate behaviour with teenage boys. The alleged abuse took place at an arcade complex popular for fighting game competitions in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Cuellar has now been replaced as CEO by  Evo co-founder Tony “Ponder” Cannon.

Cuellar responded to the allegations by posting a tweet apologising for his past actions, saying he “never meant to hurt anyone”. Y’know, the usual.

Anyone who purchased Evo Online badges will be issued refunds.

This article was brought to you by NAG
