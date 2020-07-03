GamersLIVE

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape is a battle royale, but different

03 July 2020 - 14:21 By Christine King
Ubisoft's Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale shooter from the developer of Rainbow Six Siege.
Image: Supplied

You know what you need? Another battle royale. And Ubisoft’s got you covered with Hyper Scape; a free to play battle royale with a twist.

A couple of twists, actually. So, you’ve got the usual battle royale situation in Hyper Scape; 100 players (solo/squad) battling it out, on an ever-shrinking playing field, in an effort to become the last person standing, but with a few interesting differences.

For starters, there are special abilities, but they’re lootable in the game and not linked to any particular character. You can have two of these abilities equipped at a time and they include things like teleportation, AOE healing, mines, and invisibility. Then, there are no mods to improve your weapons, but rather weapon versions can be combined to make a new, better, weapon.

On the mobility front, we’re used to not worrying about fall damage, but Hyper Scape adds double-jumps and boosters that will have you pronking about the urban landscape like a majestic death-gazelle.

And when you die? Well, you become a ghost-scout that your squad can see but enemies cannot. So, you’ll be their invisible lookout while leading them to a respawn beacon that they must activate in order for you to return to the match.

Finally, if you make it to the end-game, the goal switches to capture the crown. Hold onto the crown for 45 seconds and you win. Unfortunately, everyone on the map will be able to see you while you do. Will this all be enough to drag players away from all their progress in things like Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Warzone? I guess we’ll find out.

Welcome to Hyper Scape, an all-new free-to-play urban battle royale set in the sprawling virtual city of Neo Arcadia.

Unfortunately, the current technical test isn’t open to players in SA, so we’ll just have to wait until Hyper Scape’s actual launch to see what it’s all about. When it does launch, you will be able to play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

