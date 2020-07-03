xCloud isn’t going to replace your Xbox console or PC… yet

In case you were worried Xbox’s forays into cloud gaming were going to make your gaming PC or Xbox console obsolete in the near future, it’s not, and that is because Phil said so.

Speaking at the Gamelab 2020 conference, head of Xbox Phil Spencer wanted to make it clear that their xCloud service, currently in beta testing, is not going to replace your console or PC. In fact, the cloud gaming service is just meant to be another option for people who want it, alongside console and PC gaming.

"I’ve never tried to position xCloud as a replacement for your gaming PC or console. I like to sit down in front of the big screen and play on a console. I’m sitting here at my PC rig right now, and I like to play here. But I’m not always in front of those two devices and I want to be able to play where I want to go play on the device I choose."

He suggested game streaming isn’t going to be “the highest fidelity place to go play a game”, be it on Azure or any other data centre, “any time soon”.

xCloud will, however, be added to the Xbox Game Pass in the very near future and, to help with this, Microsoft engineers are “adding ‘hundreds of thousands of Azure server blades around the world”.

Are you excited about the possibilities xCloud will bring? Oh, the places you’ll game once we’re allowed to, y’know, go places.