Donkey Kong Country comes to Nintendo Switch Online next week











Fans have been asking Nintendo to add Donkey Kong to the Switch Online collection for a while. Now that Donkey Kong Country is on the way, obviously they’re asking even louder for the rest of them.

Donkey Kong Country originally came out in 1994 for the SNES, garnering critical acclaim for its groundbreaking graphics and gameplay (it was a simpler time).

NSO is a subscription service for the Switch that allows for online multiplayer, cloud saves and voice chats while also giving players access to a library of NES and SNES games, as well as a bunch of other special offers.