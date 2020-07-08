GamersLIVE

Donkey Kong Country comes to Nintendo Switch Online next week

08 July 2020 - 12:37 By Christine King
Donkey Kong Country is a 1994 side-scrolling platform game developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.
The Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) retro catalogue is getting an update on July 15, adding Donkey Kong Country, The Immortal and Natsume Championship Wrestling.

Fans have been asking Nintendo to add Donkey Kong to the Switch Online collection for a while. Now that Donkey Kong Country is on the way, obviously they’re asking even louder for the rest of them.

Donkey Kong Country originally came out in 1994 for the SNES, garnering critical acclaim for its groundbreaking graphics and gameplay (it was a simpler time).

NSO is a subscription service for the Switch that allows for online multiplayer, cloud saves and voice chats while also giving players access to a library of NES and SNES games, as well as a bunch of other special offers.

This article was brought to you by NAG
