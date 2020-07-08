The Last of Us Part II voice actor and director receive death threats because the internet is the worst

Naughty Dog has denounced the harassment on social media of Laura Bailey, who voices the game’s big bad Abby, and game director Neil Druckmann, reminding everybody that “we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse” and also that it’s a video game, you guys. It is not real.

Since The Last of Us Part II’s launch, the game has been kind of controversial – perhaps most obviously demonstrated in the space between Metacritic’s media and user reviews, averaging at 94 and 5.3 respectively. It’s hard to explain exactly why without dropping spoilers, but it seems most of the very offended “fans” are pissed about some aspects of the game’s plot development and the inevitable claims of “SJW” agendas because Abby has muscles. Which is apparently very unrealistic in a post-apocalypse with no access to gyms or steroids, but only for women, not men because… biology.

Not realising, perhaps, that Abby is a fictional character in a totally made-up narrative about an untreated fungal infection that wiped out most of the planet, some people decided to take this out on the actor instead. I guess it makes sense if you’re super-stupid and terrible?