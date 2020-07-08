GamersLIVE

The Last of Us Part II voice actor and director receive death threats because the internet is the worst

08 July 2020 - 12:49 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19 2020.
The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19 2020.
Image: Supplied

Naughty Dog has denounced the harassment on social media of Laura Bailey, who voices the game’s big bad Abby, and game director Neil Druckmann, reminding everybody that “we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse” and also that it’s a video game, you guys. It is not real.

Since The Last of Us Part II’s launch, the game has been kind of controversial – perhaps most obviously demonstrated in the space between Metacritic’s media and user reviews, averaging at 94 and 5.3 respectively. It’s hard to explain exactly why without dropping spoilers, but it seems most of the very offended “fans” are pissed about some aspects of the game’s plot development and the inevitable claims of “SJW” agendas because Abby has muscles. Which is apparently very unrealistic in a post-apocalypse with no access to gyms or steroids, but only for women, not men because… biology.

Not realising, perhaps, that Abby is a fictional character in a totally made-up narrative about an untreated fungal infection that wiped out most of the planet, some people decided to take this out on the actor instead. I guess it makes sense if you’re super-stupid and terrible?

Not missing a convenient opportunity to blame radical feminists, liberal cucks, and the Jews, others slid into Druckmann’s DMs to wish coronavirus on him.

“Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast,” Naughty Dog responded on Twitter with what I can imagine was a lot of exasperation and eye-rolling.

“Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse.”

Jeez. It’s a video game, you guys. IT’S NOT EVEN REAL.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ford #LockdownLaps: How I managed to make it through qualifying

Last week Monday marked the beginning of the Ford Performance #LockDownLaps competition: an online sim racing challenge that aims to reward some of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

PUBG Mobile gets 15-minute Livik map

Livik is a new, Nordic-themed map for PUBG Mobile that should see you chowing down on that chicken dinner in 15 minutes or less.
News
1 day ago

Summer Game Fest is bringing over 60 new demos to an Xbox One near you

Since hardly anyone is allowed to go anywhere at the moment, Xbox is replacing the games convention demo experience with a Summer Game Fest demo ...
News
5 days ago

Redeye to 'walk away from esports' amid allegations

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner, a longtime esports broadcaster and host, announced Monday that he is leaving esports amid allegations of verbal and physical ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  4. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa
  5. 'National truck shutdown' looms over hiring of foreign drivers South Africa

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
X