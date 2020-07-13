GamersLIVE

Change your gender for free in upcoming 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' expansion

13 July 2020 - 12:50 By Christine King
'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' is the eighth expansion pack for the massively popular multiplayer online role-playing game "World of Warcraft', following 'Battle for Azeroth'.
The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft will make gender changes free for all players.

Currently, you can change a lot of things about what your character looks like in WoW for free, but changing your character’s gender requires an Appearance Change purchase of $15 (about R253) from the Blizzard Shop. With the coming Shadowlands expansion, the ability to change your character’s gender will be added to the in-game barbershops as a free offering.

According to a Eurogamer interview with WoW’s executive producer, John Hight, the majority of character appearance changes had already been added as free options at the barbershop, so it made sense to make gender changes free, too.

"As we were adding things up in Shadowlands, we realised, ‘Gosh, the only way you can change your gender in World of Warcraft is to go through this paid service'. We felt like that’s not the right message," said Hight.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is due for release around September/October 2020 (autumn in the US).

