'Death Stranding' is out on PC today with bonus Half-Life branding
Soon, you’ll be able to watch Norman Reedus pee on all the things in 4K and 100fps, just like real life.
Death Stranding launches on PC today, so 505 Games released a shiny, new ultrawide trailer of some of what new players can expect from the PC experience.
Not sure your setup can handle it? Here are the minimum required specs:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 80 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible
PC players get a few bonus features unavailable to consoles, including high frame rates, photo mode, ultrawide monitor support, and cross-over content from the Half-Life franchise.
Unite the divided, one more time. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS comes DEATH STRANDING, the genre-defying open world action adventure for PC!
In Death Stranding, you play as Sam Bridges, who is a super-courier on a mission to unite the world by delivering precious cargo after an extinction-level event left humanity mostly exploded and lost in time. You navigate the broken terrain using baby-powered, ghost-sensing equipment, ladders and co-operation with your invisible friends.
Death Stranding should be available from around 16h00 SAST today (July 14 2020) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.