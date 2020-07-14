GamersLIVE

'Death Stranding' is out on PC today with bonus Half-Life branding

14 July 2020 - 14:05 By Christine King
'Death Stranding' is an action game developed by Kojima Productions.
'Death Stranding' is an action game developed by Kojima Productions.
Image: Supplied

Soon, you’ll be able to watch Norman Reedus pee on all the things in 4K and 100fps, just like real life.

Death Stranding launches on PC today, so 505 Games released a shiny, new ultrawide trailer of some of what new players can expect from the PC experience.

Not sure your setup can handle it? Here are the minimum required specs:

OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 80 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

PC players get a few bonus features unavailable to consoles, including high frame rates, photo mode, ultrawide monitor support, and cross-over content from the Half-Life franchise.

Unite the divided, one more time. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS comes DEATH STRANDING, the genre-defying open world action adventure for PC!

In Death Stranding, you play as Sam Bridges, who is a super-courier on a mission to unite the world by delivering precious cargo after an extinction-level event left humanity mostly exploded and lost in time. You navigate the broken terrain using baby-powered, ghost-sensing equipment, ladders and co-operation with your invisible friends.

Death Stranding should be available from around 16h00 SAST today (July 14 2020) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ford #LockdownLaps: Struggling to get into the groove at Laguna Seca

The first race of the 2020 Ford Performance #LockdownLaps competition played out on Saturday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Motoring
1 day ago

Change your gender for free in upcoming 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' expansion

The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft will make gender changes free for all players.
News
1 day ago

Gears 5 Operation 4 adds earnable currency, removes Scrap and Totem progression

In an effort to simplify how content is unlocked in Gears 5 Operation 4, The Coalition is revamping the store and adding a new, earnable currency, ...
News
1 day ago

New MOBAs to spring from Paragon’s Epic corpse

Originally released in 2016, Epic Games’ free-to-play, third-person, MOBA Paragon was struggling before Fortnite came along and started hogging ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X