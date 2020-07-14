'Death Stranding' is out on PC today with bonus Half-Life branding

Soon, you’ll be able to watch Norman Reedus pee on all the things in 4K and 100fps, just like real life.

Death Stranding launches on PC today, so 505 Games released a shiny, new ultrawide trailer of some of what new players can expect from the PC experience.

Not sure your setup can handle it? Here are the minimum required specs:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

PC players get a few bonus features unavailable to consoles, including high frame rates, photo mode, ultrawide monitor support, and cross-over content from the Half-Life franchise.