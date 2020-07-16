GamersLIVE

Everyone gets to go to Comic-Con this year

16 July 2020 - 17:12 By Christine King

Comic-Con@Home is replacing this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego event, so now you get to watch famous people talk about the things you love, for free, in the comfort of your own home.

If anything can be said to be good about 2020, it’s that a lot of international events have gone online for free in order to avoid spreading Covid-19 around. I mean, I’d rather not have a plague, but it does mean everyone gets to experience a joy that’s usually only available to the privileged few that can afford it.

Comic-Con@Home is taking place from 22 – 26 July 2020 and will feature interviews with actors, directors, and writers (such as Patrick Stewart, Nathan Fillion, Charlize Theron, Keanu Reeves, Guillermo del Toro, and Joss Whedon) discussing new and iconic movies, TV series, and comics, like Star Trek, His Dark Materials, The Walking Dead, The Boys, Star Wars, Constantine, What We Do In The Shadows, The 100, and many, many more.

You can find the full schedule over here and you’ll be able to watch it all on the Comic-Con YouTube channel. Be aware: the majority of the panels will be available to watch once Comic-Con@Home is over, but some will only be available for a limited period of time.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

'Death Stranding' is out on PC today with bonus Half-Life branding

Soon, you’ll be able to watch Norman Reedus pee on all the things in 4K and 100fps, just like real life.
News
2 days ago

Evo Online fighting game tournament cancelled over sexual misconduct claims

This year’s Evo tournament event, moved online due the Covid-19 pandemic, was set to start on July 4 , but has been cancelled at the last minute due ...
News
1 week ago

Ford #LockdownLaps: How I managed to make it through qualifying

Last week Monday marked the beginning of the Ford Performance #LockDownLaps competition: an online sim racing challenge that aims to reward some of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Redeye to 'walk away from esports' amid allegations

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner, a longtime esports broadcaster and host, announced Monday that he is leaving esports amid allegations of verbal and physical ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X