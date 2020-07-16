Everyone gets to go to Comic-Con this year

Comic-Con@Home is replacing this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego event, so now you get to watch famous people talk about the things you love, for free, in the comfort of your own home.

If anything can be said to be good about 2020, it’s that a lot of international events have gone online for free in order to avoid spreading Covid-19 around. I mean, I’d rather not have a plague, but it does mean everyone gets to experience a joy that’s usually only available to the privileged few that can afford it.

Comic-Con@Home is taking place from 22 – 26 July 2020 and will feature interviews with actors, directors, and writers (such as Patrick Stewart, Nathan Fillion, Charlize Theron, Keanu Reeves, Guillermo del Toro, and Joss Whedon) discussing new and iconic movies, TV series, and comics, like Star Trek, His Dark Materials, The Walking Dead, The Boys, Star Wars, Constantine, What We Do In The Shadows, The 100, and many, many more.

You can find the full schedule over here and you’ll be able to watch it all on the Comic-Con YouTube channel. Be aware: the majority of the panels will be available to watch once Comic-Con@Home is over, but some will only be available for a limited period of time.