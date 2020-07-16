Game Review: Ghost of Tsushima

Japan, 1274. As crows and maggots bicker over the flesh-clotted cinders of the Eurasian steppes, Khotun Khan turns his banners east and marches into the dawn. On the shores of Komoda beach, the samurai stand ready, but unprepared for the enemy’s unorthodox tactics and weapons, a scandalous lack of combat etiquette, and the implacable stench of fermented yak milk.

Out-numbered and out-maneouvred, the jito’s champions bleed out in the sand, their bodies washed in salt and disgrace. And the gaijin claims Tsushima in the name of the Mongol Empire, also impaling some of the local peasants outside his camp so everybody knows what’s up. Khotun Khan is extra like that, and besides, it complements the rustic colonist-murderer décor.

But what the Khan doesn’t know is that one samurai lives. Two, actually. Maybe others, even. It’s not relevant, although he does actually know about one of them but I’ll get back to that in a minute. Rescued by an unexpected ally, Jin Sakai wakes up to find his wounds treated, his home conquered, and his uncle and sort of substitute dad (it’s complicated) abducted by the bad guys. Remember the other samurai I was telling you about? That’s him, Shimura. Khotun knows about Shimura, obviously, but he doesn’t know about Jin. Not yet, I mean, but now it’s game on and he’s totally gonna know a lot more when the tutorial is finished. Cue the bamboo flutes.