Halo 3 is out now on PC

Halo 3 has been released for your PC gaming pleasure, about 13 years after its debut on the Xbox 360.

Now optimised for PC play, Halo 3 is the conclusion to the original Halo trilogy that sees the Master Chief return to finish the Human-Covenant conflict and put an end to the Flood threat. All at 4K UHD and over 60fps – hardware allowing.

Other PC features include customisable mouse and keyboard support, support for ultrawide monitors, and FOV customisation.

Halo 3 is now available for PC on Steam (R79.00) and the Microsoft Store (R147.00). You can buy it all by itself, as part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection bundle (which also includes Halo: Reach, Halo, and Halo 2) for R689.95, or you can get it on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 will be added to the collection at an unknown, future date this year.