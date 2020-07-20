12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription has quietly gone extinct

The option to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold on a yearly basis has been removed, on purpose, in much the same way that the Xbox One X was culled from Microsoft’s offerings: quietly.

So, you used to have three Xbox Live Gold subscription options to choose from (one, three, and 12-month), but Microsoft has removed the 12-month subscription - the least popular of the bunch.

Xbox Live Gold lets Xbox console players play online with their friends and offers other special deals and benefits, like a couple of free games every month and other discounts. It should be mentioned that our PC brethren do not need Gold membership to play online, because … reasons.