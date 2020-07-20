GamersLIVE

Xbox One X discontinued, Microsoft finally confirms

20 July 2020 - 14:47 By Christine King
The Xbox One X video game console is being discontinued, Microsoft has announced.
Image: Supplied

Sorry if you were waiting on some sweet Xbox One X deals before the next-gen Series X comes out, because it’s officially gone extinct in the wild.

After rumblings, rumours and suspicions on the internet that the Xbox One X had been discontinued, due to that exact response from places like Amazon, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox One X, along with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, has been discontinued.

In an e-mail statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson said stopping production on the consoles was a “natural step” as they prepare for the future with the Xbox Series X. And, for whatever reason, the “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally”.

Before you go on an outrage rampage, it is quite possible that the Xbox One X will be replaced by a cheaper, less powerful version of the Series X and Microsoft has already said that all their next-gen games will be backwards compatible.

The Xbox One X does appear to already be sold out or non-existent at a number of local shops and it seems like there are only special editions (like the Cyberpunk 2077 version) still available internationally.

The Xbox Series X is due to launch some time towards the end of the year.

Originally published by NAG.

