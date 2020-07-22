Get a glimpse of some glorious Wang with 17 minutes of Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay

Lo Wang is back and bringing a katana to a gunfight, but also guns.

In Shadow Warrior 3, you’ll be trekking across neo-feudal Japan, as your man Wang, on a mission to recapture an ancient dragon you unleashed and that’s about to welcome the apocalypse. Along the way, you’ll be fighting back the folklore-inspired demonic hordes with blade and bullets, magic and maximum manoeuvrability. Also, witty pop culture references that definitely won’t age at all.

I don’t even care, this looks like some absurd fun. It also seems like they’ve moved away from the bullet sponge enemies that plagued Shadow Warrior 2, so that’s nice.

Shadow Warrior 3 is due to launch some time in 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

This article was brought to you by NAG