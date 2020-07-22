Rocket League is going free-to-play with Epic Games Store launch

Psyonix recently announced that its beloved car football game Rocket League will be going free-to-play when it launches on the Epic Games Store, along with the addition of cross-play and cross-platform progression features.

This won’t change much about how you already play Rocket League, except that, once it launches on EGS, new players won’t be able to download it from Steam any more. Steam players will still be able to play the game and will have access to updates and support. They’re also revamping and improving tournaments and challenges and adding cross-platform progression. So, you’ll be able to share items, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank on any platform, as long as you have an EGS account.

It also seems like the EGS version of Rocket League will be getting cross-play, enabling EGS users to play with anyone, on any platform, including Steam.

And if you’ve already paid for Rocket League? Well, you get Legacy status and a bunch of free stuff, including all the Rocket League-branded DLC released before it went free to play, a “Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League, 200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality, the Golden Cosmos Boost, some Dieci-Oro Wheels, and the Huntress Player Banner. And, if you played online before Psyonix made this announcement, you’ll also get the Faded Cosmos Boost.

Psyonix hasn’t set a specific date, yet, but Rocket League will be going free-to-play “later this summer”, so potentially August?

This article was brought to you by NAG