Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.

This nine-minute campaign teaser was apparently captured in real-time and is “representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution”.

Having spent about seven years drifting in the cold embrace of space, after the events of Halo 3, the Master Chief has finally been rescued, and now, he has the Banished to worry about. You may not have heard of them if you didn’t play Halo Wars 2, but I got you.

Long story short: the Banished are a group of Covenant rebels that split from the main force due to valid disagreements about being used as meat shields. Their leader, Atriox, is the big bad issuing the challenge at the end of the trailer.

It’s okay though, because the Master Chief has a grapple hook now and Spider Chief does whatever a spider can.