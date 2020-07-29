GamersLIVE

Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

29 July 2020 - 11:15 By Christine King
Halo Infinite is set to release sometime around December 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.

This nine-minute campaign teaser was apparently captured in real-time and is “representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution”.

Having spent about seven years drifting in the cold embrace of space, after the events of Halo 3, the Master Chief has finally been rescued, and now, he has the Banished to worry about. You may not have heard of them if you didn’t play Halo Wars 2, but I got you.

Long story short: the Banished are a group of Covenant rebels that split from the main force due to valid disagreements about being used as meat shields. Their leader, Atriox, is the big bad issuing the challenge at the end of the trailer.

It’s okay though, because the Master Chief has a grapple hook now and Spider Chief does whatever a spider can.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced.

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime around December 2020 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will also be a day one release on the Xbox Game Pass.

