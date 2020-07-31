Buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, get Dying Light 2
The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is now available in SA and, for a limited time, it’s coming bundled with Dying Light and Dying Light 2.
The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 integrates two displays in an ultra-slim form factor to bring a new dimension of versatility to premium gaming laptops, without sacrificing any of the high-powered performance that defines ROG. It has everything a serious gamer/streamer/creator could want.
- Secondary screen for maximum multitasking – A 14.1” integrated secondary display is tilted for viewing comfort and supports touch and stylus input.
- Powerful productivity – Everything from gaming to content creation to coding is faster with up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 CPU and GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPU.
- Superiority you can see – Pantone® validated display: 4K with 100% Adobe RGB. Featuring ASUS ProArt™ TruColor Technology utilising factory pre-calibration.
- Next level cooling with AAS plus – A large 28.5mm opening beneath the second screen elevates air intake through an Intelligent cooling system with liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU.
- Powerhouse portability – Work hard anywhere with a 90Wh battery, power-saving GPU Switch, type-C charging with Thunderbolt 3, and a strong magnesium-alloy chassis.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is available now from Evetech.co.za, starting at R89,999 (including VAT).
Purchase your ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 before February 28 2021 and you’ll also get a copy of the open-world, zombie survival game Dying Light and a redemption code for upcoming Dying Light 2 (including pre-order DLC), which you can claim when it eventually comes out some time in 2021. You can check out the redemption details here.
