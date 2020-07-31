Buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, get Dying Light 2

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is now available in SA and, for a limited time, it’s coming bundled with Dying Light and Dying Light 2.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 integrates two displays in an ultra-slim form factor to bring a new dimension of versatility to premium gaming laptops, without sacrificing any of the high-powered performance that defines ROG. It has everything a serious gamer/streamer/creator could want.