Play 'Disintegration' for free this weekend

Developers V1 Interactive recently announced that sci-fi FPS RTS Disintegration will be free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam) for a limited time this coming weekend.

Disintegration is a mixture of real-time strategy and first-person shooter, set in a future where the majority of humans were forced to integrate their brains with robotic bodies for survival reasons.

In the single-player campaign, you play as Gravcycle pilot and outlaw Romer Shoal on a quest to reclaim their humanity. There are also three, team-based multiplayer modes to choose from if campaigns aren’t your thing.

Unfortunately, Disintegration was released in the same week as The Last of Us Part II, which was a bit of an attention hog.

If you’re intrigued, have a go this weekend. Disintegration will only be free to play for a specific window of time for each platform (all times have been adjusted for SA local time):

Xbox: 9am on July 30—08.59am on August 3 2020.

PS4: 6pm on July 30—6pm on August 32020.

Steam: 7pm on July 30—7pm on August 3 2020.

If you buy Disintegration after the free play period is over, you get to keep your progress, achievements, and any items and add-ons purchased while playing the free version.

