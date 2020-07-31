GamersLIVE

Play 'Disintegration' for free this weekend

31 July 2020 - 15:25 By Christine King
Disintegration is a first-person shooter developed by V1 Interactive and published by Private Division.
Disintegration is a first-person shooter developed by V1 Interactive and published by Private Division.
Image: Supplied

Developers V1 Interactive recently announced that sci-fi FPS RTS Disintegration will be free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam) for a limited time this coming weekend.

Disintegration is a mixture of real-time strategy and first-person shooter, set in a future where the majority of humans were forced to integrate their brains with robotic bodies for survival reasons.

In the single-player campaign, you play as Gravcycle pilot and outlaw Romer Shoal on a quest to reclaim their humanity. There are also three, team-based multiplayer modes to choose from if campaigns aren’t your thing.

Unfortunately, Disintegration was released in the same week as The Last of Us Part II, which was a bit of an attention hog.

If you’re intrigued, have a go this weekend. Disintegration will only be free to play for a specific window of time for each platform (all times have been adjusted for SA local time):

  • Xbox: 9am on July 30—08.59am on August 3 2020.
  • PS4: 6pm on July 30—6pm on August 32020.
  • Steam: 7pm on July 30—7pm on August 3 2020.

If you buy Disintegration after the free play period is over, you get to keep your progress, achievements, and any items and add-ons purchased while playing the free version.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 day ago

Sim racing | Ferrari launch own virtual GT championship

Ferrari launched their own virtual GT championship earlier this week, with Formula One driver and avid gamer Charles Leclerc offering advice to ...
News
2 days ago

Rocket League is going free-to-play with Epic Games Store launch

Psyonix recently announced that its beloved car football game Rocket League will be going free-to-play when it launches on the Epic Games Store, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X